Carrie Hope Fletcher performs “Praise Him” from The Crown Jewels – first listen

The new comedy heads to the West End next week

Exclusive: A new music video (complete with karaoke-style lyrics) has been released for Simon Nye’s comedy, The Crown Jewels, with cast member Carrie Hope Fletcher performing “Praise Him”.

The song is composed by Grant Olding with lyrics by Nye and Olding and will be published by Air Edel Associates.

The piece, which begins performances at the West End’s Garrick Theatre on 7 July, is loosely based on a true story surrounding an audacious bank heist during the reign of King Charles II.

Alongside Hope Fletcher (who plays Elizabeth Edwards/Lady of the Bedchamber), the cast also includes Al Murray (The Pub Landlord), making his West End acting debut as Charles II/Talbot Edwards, Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off) as Mrs Edwards/French Noblewoman, Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt) as Colonel Blood, Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty) as Captain Perrot/Tourist, Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners) as Tom Blood Jnr/Tourist and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi) as Jenny Blaine/Jailer.

Completing the company are Adonis Siddique as Wythe Edwards/Footman, Dedun Omole as Footman, Ryan Lane as William Smith/Footman, Kieran Brown as Footman and Emma Bown as Footman.

The creative team includes director Sean Foley, set and costume designer Michael Taylor, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Andy Graham and composer Grant Olding. The props supervisor is Lizzie Frankl for Propworks and Kate Dowling is the associate props supervisor, Hilary Lewis is the costume supervisor and Dewi Johnson is associate director.

The Crown Jewels runs at London’s Garrick Theatre from 7 July until 16 September 2023, with a press night scheduled for 19 July. The production will then embark on a tour, launching at The Lowry, Salford (19 to 23 September), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (25 to 30 September), New Theatre, Cardiff (2 to 7 October) and Milton Keynes Theatre (10 to 14 October).

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.