Full West End cast for The Crown Jewels announced

The new comedy stars Al Murray, Carrie Hope Fletcher and more

Full casting has been revealed for the new West End comedy The Crown Jewels, opening at the Garrick Theatre next month.

Penned by Simon Nye, the piece is loosely based on a true story surrounding an audacious bank heist during the reign of Charles II.

As already revealed, Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) makes his West End acting debut as Charles II/Talbot Edwards, while Mel Giedroyc ( The Great British Bake Off) will play Mrs Edwards/French Noblewoman, Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers in the West End) plays Elizabeth Edwards/ Lady of the Bedchamber, Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt) plays Colonel Blood, Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Line of Duty) plays Captain Perrot/Tourist, Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners) plays Tom Blood Jnr/ Tourist and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi) plays Jenny Blaine/Jailer.

Set to join them are Adonis Siddique as Wythe Edwards/Footman, Dedun Omole as Footman, Ryan Lane as William Smith/Footman, Kieran Brown as Footman and Emma Bown as Footman.

The creative team is director Sean Foley, set and costume designer Michael Taylor, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, with sound design by Andy Graham and music by Grant Olding. The props supervisor is Lizzie Frankl for Propworks and Kate Dowling is the associate props supervisor, Hilary Lewis is the costume supervisor and Dewi Johnson is associate director.

After its West End season (which begins on 7 July) the show will tour to Salford, Canterbury, Cardiff and Milton Keynes, with further casting to be confirmed.