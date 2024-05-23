Aimie Atkinson, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen and Emily-Mae to appear in Musicals Live at Loseley

The event forms part of a concert series in Guildford this August

A star-studded line-up has been revealed for Musicals Live at Loseley this August.

Presented by CNC Live within the estate and gardens of Loseley Park just outside of Guildford, the event promises renditions of popular show tunes from such hits as Wicked, Six, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Chicago and many more. It will be led by the 24-piece Bourne Musicals Orchestra, conducted by Steve Moss, and will culminate with a firework display.

Set to appear are Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six), WhatsOnStage Award winner Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Cinderella), Rob Houchen (South Pacific, City of Angels) and Emily-Mae (The Bodyguard, Frozen), with more names to be announced shortly.

The West End performers will be supported by the Guildford School of Acting Singers.

Musicals Live at Loseley will be staged on Saturday 3 August 2024.

The concert series will also include The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons – Live at Loseley on Friday 2 August and Movie Soundtracks Live at Loseley on Sunday 4 August, led by the the 32-piece Bourne Movies Orchestra and showcasing themes from the likes of Harry Potter, Star Wars, E.T. and Indiana Jones.