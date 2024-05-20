Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre announces extra shows for 2024 season including star-studded Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year live event

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the initial line-up for their MOREoutdoor events for Summer 2024, featuring drag, musical theatre, and Shakespearean performances, complimenting their main programming.

Kicking off the summer on 7 and 14 July, Drag Queen Story Hour will present Drag Queen Story Hour: The Theatrical Experience, with shows at 10 am and 1 pm. This event, aimed at children aged 3 and up, features Aida H Dee the Storytime Drag Queen, who will entertain with inclusive stories and hilarious antics.

On 8 July at 7:45 pm, best-selling author Allie Esiri, in collaboration with Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, will present Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year – Live! This evening event will feature a star-studded cast, including Helena Bonham Carter, Paul Chahidi, Derek Jacobi, Damian Lewis, Stephen Mangan, Tracy Ann Oberman, Tony Robinson, Danny Sapani, Samantha Spiro, Luke Thompson, Indira Varma, Samuel West, Olivia Williams and Susan Wokoma, performing speeches and scenes from Shakespeare’s plays.

Wrapping up the initial announcements, on 15 September at 7:30 pm, Le Gateau Chocolat will present Musicals Mayhem. Suitable for ages 14 and up, this show promises an evening of musical theatre, featuring a mix of show tunes from productions like Follies, Frozen, Sound of Music, and Sister Act.

The 2024 season at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre also includes Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (until 8 June), a new musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile (17 May to 8 June), The Secret Garden (15 June to 20 July), and Fiddler on the Roof (27 July to 21 September). Additionally, their production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar is on a UK tour until August 2024, and the musical adaptation of Dodie Smith’s 101 Dalmatians will tour the UK from June 2024.