Twelfth Night at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre – first look

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has revealed first look photos for its glamourous new staging of Twelfth Night, which opens this year’s summer season.

Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities is directed by Owen Horsley and set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. It runs to 8 June 2024.

Horsley directs Raphael Bushay (Orsino), Richard Cant (Malvolio), Sally Cheng (Querelle), Andro Cowperthwaite (Sebastian), Anna Francolini (Olivia), Nicholas Karami (Antonio/Captain), Julie Legrand (Feste), Michael Matus (Toby Belch), Evelyn Miller (Viola), Anita Reynolds (Maria), Matthew Spencer (Andrew Aguecheek), Katherine Toy (Valentine/Priest), Jon Trenchard (Fabian/Musical Director), and Harry Waller (Curio/Officer).

The production features new original songs by Sam Kenyon. The creative team also includes Basia Binkowska (set designer), Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for Rc-Annie (fight and intimacy directors), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Kate Godfrey (voice and text director), James Hassett (associate sound designer), Daniel Hay-Gordon (movement director), Lotte Hines (casting director), Cory Hippolyte (associate director), Aideen Malone (lighting designer) and Max Pappenheim (sound designer).