Twelfth Night at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre – first look

The production opens this month!

Alex Wood
London
Twelfth Night. Andro Cowperthwaite (Sebastian). Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Andro Cowperthwaite (Sebastian), © Richard Lakos

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has revealed first look photos for its glamourous new staging of Twelfth Night, which opens this year’s summer season.

Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities is directed by Owen Horsley and set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. It runs to 8 June 2024.

Horsley directs Raphael Bushay (Orsino), Richard Cant (Malvolio), Sally Cheng (Querelle), Andro Cowperthwaite (Sebastian), Anna Francolini (Olivia), Nicholas Karami (Antonio/Captain), Julie Legrand (Feste), Michael Matus (Toby Belch), Evelyn Miller (Viola), Anita Reynolds (Maria), Matthew Spencer (Andrew Aguecheek), Katherine Toy (Valentine/Priest), Jon Trenchard (Fabian/Musical Director), and Harry Waller (Curio/Officer).

The production features new original songs by Sam Kenyon. The creative team also includes Basia Binkowska (set designer), Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for Rc-Annie (fight and intimacy directors), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Kate Godfrey (voice and text director), James Hassett (associate sound designer), Daniel Hay-Gordon (movement director), Lotte Hines (casting director), Cory Hippolyte (associate director), Aideen Malone (lighting designer) and Max Pappenheim (sound designer).

Cast of Twelfth Night. Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Cast of Twelfth Night. © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Anita Reynolds (Maria) & cast. Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Anita Reynolds (Maria) and the company, © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Anna Francolini (Olivia). Credit Richard Lakos. 1 1
Anna Francolini (Olivia) © Richard Lakos
Anna Francolini (Olivia), © Richard Lakos
Anna Francolini (Olivia), © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Evelyn Miller (Viola) & Raphael Bushay (Orsino). Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Evelyn Miller (Viola) and Raphael Bushay (Orsino). © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Evelyn Miller (Viola). Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Evelyn Miller (Viola) © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Harry Waller (Curio, Officer. Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Harry Waller (Curio, Officer) © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Harry Waller, Jon Trenchard, Sally Cheng & Katherine Toy. Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Harry Waller, Jon Trenchard, Sally Cheng and Katherine Toy, © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Julie Legrand (Feste). Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Julie Legrand (Feste), © Richard Lakos
Twelfth Night. Richard Cant (Malvolio) and cast. Credit Richard Lakos. 1
Richard Cant (Malvolio) and cast. © Richard Lakos
Richard Cant, © Richard Lakos
Richard Cant, © Richard Lakos
Matthew Spencer (Andrew) and Michael Matus (Toby Belch), © Richard Lakos
Matthew Spencer (Andrew) and Michael Matus (Toby Belch), © Richard Lakos
Michael Matus (Toby Belch), © Richard Lakos
Michael Matus (Toby Belch), © Richard Lakos

