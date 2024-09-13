Carrie Hope Fletcher joins the WhatsOnStage Podcast for a special episode

The WhatsOnStage Podcast is back – and this time with a special guest.

In this week’s episode, managing editor Alex talks to award-winning musical theatre star Carrie Hope Fletcher about her career so far, her dream roles and the changes in her life and thinking since she gave birth to her daughter – and what makes her Love Letters tour so unique. Other topics include the 2025 tour of Calamity Jane, as well as past shows like Les Misérables, Heathers, The Addams Family and more.

Wood and chief critic Sarah Crompton host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading episodes to YouTube every weekend.