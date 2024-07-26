Carrie Hope Fletcher reveals guest stars for Love Letters tour

Fletcher will be joined by a trio of West End stars

Exclusive: The special guests who will be joining Carrie Hope Fletcher on her upcoming Love Letters UK tour have been announced.

Fletcher will be joined in the show by West End stars Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables) and Ben Forster (The Phantom of the Opera), who will alternate at the 13 venues (details below).

Following on from last year’s An Open Book tour, the new show will see Fletcher, a multiple WhatsOnStage Award winner, “explore all forms of love… showcased through a concert of stunning musical theatre favourites”.

The star’s many stage credits include The Crown Jewels, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Cinderella, Les Misérables, Heathers, The Addams Family and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The full dates for Carrie Hope Fletcher: Love Letters Live are:

27 and 28 September: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford – with Muscato

29 September: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury – with Muscato

1 October: London Palladium – with Forster

2 October: Hall For Cornwall, Truro – with Muscato

4 October: Regent Theatre, Ipswich – with Muscato

5 October: The Forum, Bath – with Muscato

6 October: Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff – with Muscato

8 October: The Barbican, York – with Jaden

9 October: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow – with Jaden

11 October: The Lowry, Salford – with Forster

12 October: The Glasshouse, Gateshead – with Forster

14 October: Symphony Hall, Birmingham – with Jaden

15 October: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh – with Jaden

