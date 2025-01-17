Kinky Boots with Johannes Radebe kicks off tour

The brand-new revival of Kinky Boots launches its UK and Ireland tour tonight, 17 January.

Johannes Radebe is making his musical theatre debut as Lola, with Dan Partridge as Charlie Price and WhatsOnStage Award winner Courtney Bowman as Lauren, in the Made at Curve production.

Newtion Matthews will play Lola at certain performances while playing Simon Senior for all others. Also in the cast are Kara Lily Hayworth as Nicola, Joe Caffrey (Billy Elliot) as Don, Kathryn Barnes (Guys and Dolls) as Pat, Lucy Williamson (Fame) as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle (Heathers the Musical) as Harry.

They’re joined by Kofi Dennis (Hamlet), Ru Fisher (Something Rotten! Live in Concert), Ben Middleton (Grease), Ashley-Jordon Packer (A Chorus Line), Cerys Burton (The Odyssey), Cole Dunn (The Wizard of Oz), Kaya Farrugia (There’s No Place Like Home), Jordan Isaac (Evita), Deena Kapadia (Grease), Tori McDougall (Billy Elliot) and Liam McEvoy (Legally Blonde).

Directed by Nikolai Foster, the new production begins performances at Leicester Curve before touring the UK and Ireland.

Get a flavour of the show in our exclusive video below:

Kinky Boots is a Tony, Olivier, Grammy and WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper. Based on the 2005 film (which was inspired by true events), it tells the story of a struggling shoe factory in Northampton that attempts to save itself by tapping into a niche market – boots for drag queens.

Joining Foster on the creative team are Leah Hill (choreography), Robert Jones (set and costume design), George Dyer (musical supervision), and Ben Cracknell (lighting design). It also features sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, and associate sound design by Harry Barker with production management by Setting Line.

The tour begins at Leicester Curve (17 to 25 January 2025), before heading to New Victoria Theatre, Woking (28 January to 1 February), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 8 February), Glasgow Kings Theatre (11 to 15 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (18 to 22 February), Truro Hall for Cornwall (25 February to 1 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (4 to 8 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (11 to 15 March), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (18 to 22 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (25 to 29 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (15 to 19 April), Plymouth Theatre Royal (22 to 26 April), Stockton Globe (29 April to 3 May), Newcastle Theatre Royal (6 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (13 to 17 May), Leeds Grand Theatre (20 to 24 May), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (27 to 31 May), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (3 to 7 June), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (10 to 14 June), Belfast Grand Opera House (17 to 21 June), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (24 to 28 June), Nottingham Theatre Royal (1 to 5 July), Liverpool Empire (8 to 12 July), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (15 to 19 July), and Oxford New Theatre (22 to 26 July).

Radebe is not scheduled to appear in Brighton and Oxford.

Select tour dates are on sale below. You can also read exclusive interviews with the cast and creative team.