Courtney Bowman on ‘love letter to the Midlands’ Kinky Boots

In her own words, Courtney Bowman is a working-class girl. She’s painfully single, and very unlucky in love. She’s also a little bit awkward.

“I’m incredibly similar to Lauren,” Bowman starts, referencing the character she’s playing in the upcoming tour of Kinky Boots. Like Lauren has a history of wrong guys, Courtney has a history with Lauren. She took on the role of the kind-hearted factory worker with a crush in a concert staging at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

“We had to kind of like learn it all in a week,” she recalls. The concert also starred Cedric Neal and Joel Harper-Jackson. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Nikolai [Foster, the director] and forming Lauren together and just spending far more time with her.

“I’m going to have more fun with it, be more comfortable with her and really find the root of her.”

The brand-new Made at Curve revival brings the Cyndi Lauper-Harvey Fierstein musical back home and, as we discussed with star Johannes Radebe, places the focus back on the characters – optimistic factory workers who have their day-to-day shaken up with the arrival of an entourage of drag queens.

“I’d say it’s more grounded in the Midlands,” Bowman says, “It’s like a love letter to the Midlands, which is amazing to do and be a part of.”

Being raised in Lincolnshire, she is a “Midlands girl” and familiar with Leicester, where Kinky Boots is being revived – not too far away from Northamptonshire, where the real events that inspired the book, movie and musical played out. Nestled in the heart of the city, Curve is surrounded by old factory buildings that once made hosiery and shoes, and just 20 minutes north is what is thought to be the biggest crisps factory in the world – Walkers.

During the day I spend with her, she talks excitedly about her festive break back home, the best fish and chips in the word (Tony’s in Skegness), her lifelong dream to perform at the seafront Embassy Theatre, and the amusement arcades that have the best penny falls. She then excitedly shares that Steve Pateman, the inspiration for Charlie Price, has contacted her to see the show.

“It is very different to the original,” Bowman says, “So please, please don’t come in thinking it is the same. Be open to change. Be like the factory workers. Take it all in. Don’t be a Don.”

She laughs: “Well, you can be a Don because, obviously, you all know what happens at the end…” before crying “Spoiler!” and winking.

Eventually, the WhatsOnStage Award winner lands on the word “gritty” to describe the revival.

Director, Foster, agrees: “[Our location gives us] a nice edge in the real anchor point for our production. Plus, it’s a brand-new production – new choreography, new design, new actors, and it’s just really using Cyndi and Harvey’s fantastic script as a launch pad.”

He continues: “I think the story, in some ways, was very provocative and ahead of its time. Tim Firth imagines the original landscape for his film and obviously Harvey and Cyndi took that so brilliantly and bravely onto the stage. But I think the conversations around identity, gender, and trans rights are so much more in the zeitgeist now than when the show first came to the stage.

“So in some ways, I think the conversation within society has caught up with the show now. I think all of these ideas that the play deals with so sensitively and so provocatively and with such brio and sense of courage, that they feel like they’re really speaking to our times.”

Courtney adds that she’s “looking forward to seeing how each audience responds,” mentioning that this is her first UK tour. “The root of the story still connects, and everyone can relate to every single character. Everyone’s going to go home feeling something and also learn something as well. It’s just so beautiful.”

It isn’t only Lauren that Bowman has an affinity for. It’s all of them – the factory workers, Lola and her Angels, and the ever-hopeful Charlie.

“Kinky Boots has such heart and compassion and humility in it. The characters are obviously either drawn from the original documentary or a bit of imagination, but they all feel real. They’re all people we know, they’re on the streets literally outside this theatre… I think that’s real pure magic,” Foster says.

“And then just seeing the cast, they’re all extraordinary and they’ve all got these really beautiful, vibrant, gorgeous sort of creations that they’re making and imagining,” the director then hints at some fruity drag names to read inside the programme, “I’m so proud of the cast, how they’ve approached it already with such integrity and a real sense of truth and authenticity.”

In turn, Bowman explains that she relates to the characters more and more each day. And that’s largely down to the numbers.

“The tunes are absolute bops and there are absolutely no skips,” she says, “My favourite song would really depend on my mood… sometimes I feel really Lola and sometimes I feel really Charlie, and I’m obviously always feeling Lauren because it’s just me, isn’t it?!”

She leaves us with one tidbit as the cast has finished blocking “Land of Lola”.

“You’re not ready to see it!” she laughs — and you should leave expectations at the door, and let Kinky Boots blow your mind, as Lola says.