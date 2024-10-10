Complete Kinky Boots tour company confirmed

Johannes Radebe, Dan Partridge and Courtney Bowman were already revealed in the fan-favourite musical

Complete casting has been confirmed for the brand-new Made at Curve production of Kinky Boots.

As previously reported, the UK and Ireland touring production, set to launch in Leicester in January 2025, will star Johannes Radebe (Strictly Come Dancing) in his musical theatre debut as Lola, Dan Partridge (Grease) as Charlie Price and WhatsOnStage Award winner Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde) as Lauren.

Joining the company is Newtion Matthews (Once On This Island) playing Lola at certain performances where Radebe isn’t appearing, while playing Simon Snr for all other performances. Also cast are Kara Lily Hayworth (Cilla) as Nicola, Joe Caffrey (Billy Elliot) as Don, Kathryn Barnes (Guys and Dolls) as Pat, Lucy Williamson (Fame) as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mr Price, Scott Paige (I Should Be So Lucky) as George and Liam Doyle (Heathers the Musical) as Harry.

The cast is completed by Kofi Dennis (Hamlet), Ru Fisher (Something Rotten! Live in Concert), Ben Middleton (Grease), Ashley-Jordon Packer (A Chorus Line), Cerys Burton (The Odyssey), Cole Dunn (The Wizard of Oz), Kaya Farrugia (There’s No Place Like Home), Jordan Isaac (Evita), Deena Kapadia (Grease), Tori McDougall (Billy Elliot) and Liam McEvoy (Legally Blonde).

Kinky Boots is a Tony, Olivier, Grammy and WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Lauper. Based on the 2005 film (which was inspired by true events), it tells the story of a struggling shoe factory in Northampton that attempts to save itself by tapping into a niche market – boots for drag queens.

The show is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, associate sound design by Harry Barker with production management by Setting Line.

The tour launches at Leicester Curve (17 to 25 January 2025), before heading to New Victoria Theatre, Woking (28 January to 1 February), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 8 February), Glasgow Kings Theatre (11 to 15 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (18 to 22 February), Truro Hall for Cornwall (25 February to 1 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (4 to 8 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (11 to 15 March), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (18 to 22 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (25 to 29 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (15 to 19 April), Plymouth Theatre Royal (22 to 26 April), Stockton Globe (29 April to 3 May), Newcastle Theatre Royal (6 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (13 to 17 May), Leeds Grand Theatre (20 to 24 May), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (27 to 31 May), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (3 to 7 June), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (10 to 14 June), Belfast Grand Opera House (17 to 21 June), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (24 to 28 June), Nottingham Theatre Royal (1 to 5 July), Liverpool Empire (8 to 12 July), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (15 to 19 July), and Oxford New Theatre (22 to 26 July).

Radebe is not scheduled to appear in Brighton and Oxford.

Select tour dates are on sale below.