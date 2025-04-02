Casting for The Crucible at Shakespeare’s Globe has been revealed

Casting has been announced for Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, which will run at Shakespeare’s Globe from 8 May to 12 July.

This production, directed by Ola Ince, represents the first time a modern classic has been staged in the Globe Theatre.

The play explores the events in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692, and draws parallels with McCarthyism in 1950s America. The narrative follows the spread of mass hysteria after rumours of witchcraft emerge within the town.

Ola Ince, who previously directed Othello at the Globe in 2024, will direct the production. The creative team includes designer by Amelia Jane Hankin, with music composed by Renell Shaw. Lindsay McAllister is assistant director, Kevin McCurdy is fight director, Ebony Molina is movement director, Raniah Al-Sayed is intimacy director, and Annemette Verspeak is text and voice coach. Becky Paris is the casting director.

The cast will include Sarah Belcher as Ann Putnam / Sarah Good, Sarah Cullum as Martha Corey / Ruth Putnam / Cover, Gavin Drea as John Proctor, Joshua Dunn as Cheever, Steve Furst as Reverend Parris, James Groom as Willard / Cover, Joanne Howarth as Rebecca Nurse, Molly Madigan as Mercy Lewis / Cover, Aisha-Mae McCormick as Susanna Walcott / Cover, Stuart McQuarrie as Thomas Putnam / Judge Hathorne, Sarah Merrifield as Tituba, Scarlett Nunes as Betty Parris, Glyn Pritchard as Francis Nurse, Phoebe Pryce as Elizabeth Proctor, Hannah Saxby as Abigail Williams, Gareth Snook as Deputy Governor Danforth, Jo Stone-Fewings as Reverend Hale, Howard Ward as Giles Corey, and Bethany Wooding as Mary Warren.