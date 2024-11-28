Cast announced for Three Sisters at Shakespeare’s Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the casts and creative teams for its upcoming Sam Wanamaker Playhouse production of Three Sisters.

The cast includes Michael Abubakar as Tuzenbach, Kelvin Ade as Fedotik and Cover, Rachel Barnwell as Ensemble and Cover, Ishia Bennison as Anfisa, Natalie Klamar as Natalya Ivanovna, Richard Pyros as Vassily Solyony, Paul Ready as Aleksandr Vershinin, Shannon Tarbet as Masha, Michelle Terry as Olga, Ruby Thompson as Irina, and Stuart Thompson as Andrei. Additional cast members will be announced later.

The production team for Three Sisters includes Oli Townsend as designer, Anna Watson as candlelight designer, Oliver Vibrans as composer, Haruka Kuroda as fight and intimacy director, and Aline David as movement director and choreographer.

The play will be presented in Mullarkey’s new translation, marking the first time a Chekhov play has been staged at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Chekhov’s classic follows a group of siblings, each, in their own way, trying to escape their present circumstances. Told in a new translation by Rory Mullarkey and directed by Caroline Steinbeis, the show will run from 31 January to 19 April 2025.