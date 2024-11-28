whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Cast announced for Three Sisters at Shakespeare’s Globe

Chekhov’s classic opens in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

28 November 2024

troi sis
Michelle Terry and Paul Ready, headshots supplied by Shakespeare’s Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the casts and creative teams for its upcoming Sam Wanamaker Playhouse production of Three Sisters.

The cast includes Michael Abubakar as Tuzenbach, Kelvin Ade as Fedotik and Cover, Rachel Barnwell as Ensemble and Cover, Ishia Bennison as Anfisa, Natalie Klamar as Natalya Ivanovna, Richard Pyros as Vassily Solyony, Paul Ready as Aleksandr Vershinin, Shannon Tarbet as Masha, Michelle Terry as Olga, Ruby Thompson as Irina, and Stuart Thompson as Andrei. Additional cast members will be announced later.

The production team for Three Sisters includes Oli Townsend as designer, Anna Watson as candlelight designer, Oliver Vibrans as composer, Haruka Kuroda as fight and intimacy director, and Aline David as movement director and choreographer.

The play will be presented in Mullarkey’s new translation, marking the first time a Chekhov play has been staged at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Chekhov’s classic follows a group of siblings, each, in their own way, trying to escape their present circumstances. Told in a new translation by Rory Mullarkey and directed by Caroline Steinbeis, the show will run from 31 January to 19 April 2025.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Great Comet (2)

Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 company perform “Prologue” ahead of UK premiere

Gonna have to study up a little bit, if you wanna keep with the plot!