Cast for Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe confirmed

Casting has been announced for the newly confirmed production of Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe.

The new production runs from 25 April to 2 August, directed by associate artistic director Sean Holmes (Cowbois). Holmes has relocated the tale of doomed love to the American West, with a sense of the aesthetic given by the poster above.

Leading as the tragic lovers will be Abdul Sessay and Lola Shalam. The cast will include Niamh James as Abram/Cover, Roman Asde as Benvolio, Léa des Garets as Lady Capulet, John Lightbody as Friar Lawrence, Michael Elcock as Mercutio, Jamie-Rose Monk as Nurse, and Rawaed Asde as Tybalt.

It will be designed by Paul Wills, with Grant Olding as composer, Maisie Carter as fight director, Tamsin Hurtado Clarke as movement director, text by Si Trinder, and voice by Liz Flint. Romeo and Juliet is cast by Becky Paris, head of casting.

