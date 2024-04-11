Johannes Radebe and Dan Partridge to lead new Kinky Boots tour

A brand-new Made at Curve production of hit musical Kinky Boots is set to tour the UK and Ireland in 2025.

Johannes Radebe (Strictly Come Dancing) and Dan Partridge (Grease) will lead the cast as Lola and Charlie Price, respectively, with Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot) directing the show.

Foster and Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford commented: “We all know Johannes for his extraordinary artistry on the dance floor, but seeing him inhabit the astonishing world of Lola in Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper’s proud, punchy and passionate Kinky Boots has been an electrifying and profoundly moving experience.

“Johannes is joined by Curve regular, the magnificent Dan Partridge, as Charlie Price and a world-class creative team, led by designer Robert Jones and choreographer Leah Hill.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to create a brand-new Kinky Boots at Curve, alongside our terrific co-producers at ROYO, returning the story to its native Midlands and manufacturing heartland of Leicester, where our theatre proudly stands today. This is a story of British industrial heritage, told through Fierstein’s fiercely intelligent words, and Lauper’s explosive songs, in a truly joyful musical about overcoming adversity, celebrating individuality, the power of a good pair of heels and community spirit. We can’t wait to share this explosion of joy with audiences next year.”

Kinky Boots is a Tony, Olivier, Grammy and WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, featuring a book by Fierstein and a score by Lauper. Based on the 2005 film (which was inspired by true events), it tells the story of a struggling shoe factory in Northampton that attempts to save itself by tapping into a niche market – boots for drag queens.

Lauper said: “Kinky Boots is one of the things I’m proudest of in my career, and I’m so excited that audiences will get to see it again, in a new production. It’s like a happy pill – and we could all use some of that right now! I can’t think of a better time or place to relaunch this special show in its place of origin.”

Fierstein added: “An all-new production is a thrilling event in the life of a well-loved show. And to have that rebirth occur in the Midlands – the place of its origin – makes it all a billion times more exciting. I can’t wait to welcome Kinky Boots home.”

Alongside Foster, Hill and Jones, the creative team also includes lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher and casting director Harry Blumenau.

The tour launches at Leicester Curve (17 to 25 January 2025), before heading to New Victoria Theatre, Working (28 January to 1 February), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 8 February), Glasgow Kings Theatre (11 to 15 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (18 to 22 February), Truro Hall for Cornwall (25 February to 1 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (4 to 8 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (11 to 15 March), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (18 to 22 March), Brighton Theatre Royal (25 to 29 March), Birmingham Hippodrome (15 to 19 April), Plymouth Theatre Royal (22 to 26 April), Stockton Globe (29 April to 3 May), Newcastle Theatre Royal (6 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (13 to 17 May), Leeds Grand Theatre (20 to 24 May), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (27 to 31 May), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (3 to 7 June), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (10 to 14 June), Belfast Grand Opera House (17 to 21 June), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (24 to 28 June), Nottingham Theatre Royal (1 to 5 July), Liverpool Empire (8 to 12 July), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (15 to 19 July), and Oxford New Theatre (22 to 26 July).

Radebe is not scheduled to appear in Brighton and Oxford.