Watch Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform “You Will Believe” from The Prince of Egypt

Cara Delevingne, of all people, has released the footage

Cara Delevingne has released a four-part performance video of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt.

The footage comes from the 2024 Met Gala, which Erivo, Grande and Delevingne all attended.

The tune is penned by Stephen Schwartz, who also supplied the music and lyrics for Wicked, which has become an even greater international sensation following its cinematic release towards the end of last November.

The Prince of Egypt ran in the West End from 2020 at the Dominion Theatre.

You can watch the video (in its four separate parts) below.

This year already looks set to be a big one for Erivo and Grande, with the eagerly anticipated second part of the Wicked movie adaptation being released in November.