Greenwich transformed into “GreenWitch” as part of a Wicked movie makeover

Attention, Ozians!

London’s Royal Borough of Greenwich has been transformed ahead of the upcoming Wicked movie. From now until 24 November, visitors can explore a trail around the newly named GreenWitch, featuring new signage for landmarks like the Market, Picturehouse, and the University of GreenWitch which is partnering with Shiz University from the movie. There’s also a waterfall installation and a globe.

All of the highlights are printed onto a special edition map that guides the way around the walking trail.

In addition, Greenwich is home to the Prime Meridian line, which divides the world into East and West, making it the perfect place to look to the western sky in homage to Elphaba as she sings “if you care to find me, look to the Western sky” in showstopping number “Defying Gravity”.

Explore parts of the trail in our exclusive video below:

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) lead the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation, alongside Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

Not far from Greenwich, a coterie of West End stars are already primed to appear in the film including Sharon D Clarke, Andy Nyman and Courtney-Mae Briggs. Others include Alice Fearn, Kerry Ellis, Georgina Onuorah, Luke Bayer, Dianne Pilkington, Aisha Jawando and Misa Koide.

Part one bubbles into cinemas on 22 November, while part two was recently brought forward to 21 November 2025.