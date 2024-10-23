Unexpected Wicked movie merchandise collaborations

We have a feeling these will be popular!

As we eagerly await the upcoming Wicked musical movie, we can’t help but be Oz-sessed with the continuous merchandise deals being released.

The first of the two-part Jon M Chu-directed property starring Cynthia Erivo (as Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (as Glinda) is set to bubble into cinemas on 22 November.

Already on shelves are clothing, unadulterated clothing (!) lines at the likes of H&M and Forever 21, and Christmas decorations at Marks and Spencer. But here are some of the most swankified collaborations we’ve seen so far!

Absolut Vodka

Some Wicked fans can toast the new film release with Absolut. The vodka company has put together a cocktail-making kit with all the ingredients to create everything from an Ozspresso Martini to a Popular Pink Punch and a Wickedly Dirty Martini.

Build a Bear

The exact details of this one are yet to be confirmed but the soft toy company is teasing a collaboration so cute that we could melt. A green teddy bear wearing a black dress and cloak, with a witches hat and broomstick, and a bunny rabbit in a pink gown seem to be the offering.

Crocs

If you’re getting ready to dance through life, you could probably use a pair of comfy Crocs! The official collaboration features a dark green pair alongside a baby pink heeled clog and customisable Jibbitz.

Dr Paw Paw

The lip balm company’s celebratory release is a green balm that changes to pink when worn – this will change your makeup game for good. Also in beauty is a holiday nail polish collection with OPI and of course, Grande’s beauty range r.e.m has launched a Glinda and an Elphaba collection.

Hilton Hotels

You can enjoy one short stay at the New York Midtown Hotel in a special Wicked suite! Split into two, guests can experience both Glinda and Elphaba’s rooms.

Lush

Expected to launch in November, bath company Lush says “pink fizzles good with green” as they promote a pink bath bomb and an Emerald City-style soap bar.

Monopoly

Become a property tycoon and purchase all the Wicked hotspots including the entrance to Shiz University, Elphaba and Glinda’s Dorm Room, the Ozdust Ballroom, and the Wizard’s Throne Room, with Ozian coins. Hopefully, while playing with friends and family, everybody will stay calm and nobody will fly off the handle with competitiveness!

Want more to play with? There’s also a Lego collaboration and Mattel dolls.

Robinsons

If squash is more to your taste, you can enjoy two new Wicked flavour concentrates: Amazafying Citrus Twist and Outstandiful Berry. Witch will you try first?

Stanley

And if you’re in the market for a new bottle to drink out of, then you might be lucky enough to pick up a Stanley tumbler – coming in glowing green or pretty pink with accents of gold!

Vera Bradley

We all know how important it is that Elphaba doesn’t get wet. That’s why we love that American fashion brand Vera Bradley has designed a Wicked umbrella with a subtle emerald art deco design.