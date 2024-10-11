Wicked movie unveils casting for Elphaba’s mother – as more West End stars join cast

There were question marks around who would take on the pivotal role in the film

The first part of the Wicked movie adaptation, set to be released next month, has confirmed casting for one of its more significant roles.

The film will bubble into cinemas on 22 November. It will star Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Olivier winner Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Sharon D Clarke, Courtney-Mae Briggs and Jenna Boyd would all feature on the films soundtrack, but their roles were unconfirmed. However, it’s now been revealed that Briggs will take on the role of Elphaba’s mother, Melena Thropp, who is part of the initial moment that sets the whole Wicked saga in motion. Clarke will play the much-loved role of the Midwife in the film. Boyd’s role is currently unconfirmed.

What is clear is that Wicked has fully leapt at the chance to cast a whole host of major UK theatre names to fill its major scenes and musical moments. A wave of leading West End names have also confirmed their involvement in the project, including former Wicked star Kerry Ellis, Kiss Me, Kate’s Georgina Onuorah, Luke Bayer, Aisha Jawando and Misa Koide. As time goes on, more stage names will probably have their roles confirmed in the film, so expect more updates.

That’s on top of Andy Nyman and Adam James, both of whom were covered earlier this year. As choreographer Philip Joel remarked: “Can we please hire the entire cinema at midnight, bring bottles of tequila rosé and do shots every time we recognise someone on screen?”

Jon M Chu directs the two-part property. Part Two is slated for November 2025.