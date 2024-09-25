New Wicked movie footage sees cast celebrate the magic of the story

Plus – see more of Oz in extra clips!

A new video featurette has been released from the upcoming Wicked film.

Alongside new clips from the movie, cast members Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), and more talk about what Wicked means to them in terms of identity, courage, and transformative relationships.

You can watch it below:

Joining Erivo, Grande and Bailey in the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation are Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.