Jonathan Bailey to star in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre

Breaking: Jonathan Bailey will return to the stage in a new production of Shakespeare’s Richard II.

The star, most recently seen on screens in the most recent season of Bridgerton, will reunite with director Nick Hytner for the revival of the history play, running at the Bridge Theatre early next year.

Bailey has a busy time before then, as he is currently in production for the new Jurassic World film, while also preparing for the major press tour for the upcoming first part of the Wicked movie – within which Bailey plays Fiyero. He last worked with Hytner during the director’s staging of Othello at the National Theatre, playing Cassio, with other stage roles in Cock, Company and The York Realist.

The Bridge Theatre’s staging of Richard II will be the first play after its long-running Guys and Dolls wraps up its award-winning season. Following the tragic monarch during his troubled reign, it will be designed by Bob Crowley (Straight Line Crazy) with lighting design by Bruno Poet (A Midsummer Night’s Dream). Lily Dyble is associate director and the casting director is Robert Sterne (The Southbury Child).

The show will run from 10 February to 10 May 2025, with tickets on general sale from 26 June.