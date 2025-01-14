whatsonstage white
See behind-the-scenes at Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

The famed performance group are back in London!

Alex Braybrooke

Alex Braybrooke

| London |

14 January 2025

Corteo
A scene from Corteo, © MajaPrgomet

WhatsOnStage ran away to join the circus!

Last week, we had an exclusive look as the Cirque du Soleil Corteo company prepared to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Corteo follows a clown imagining his own funeral as a festive parade with a carnival atmosphere while he slowly ascends from earth to heaven. Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, it first premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and has since played to over ten million audience members in 20 countries on four continents.

Watch our video:

Performances at the Kensington venue take place until 2 March, with tickets on sale below.

