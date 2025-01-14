See behind-the-scenes at Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

WhatsOnStage ran away to join the circus!

Last week, we had an exclusive look as the Cirque du Soleil Corteo company prepared to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

Corteo follows a clown imagining his own funeral as a festive parade with a carnival atmosphere while he slowly ascends from earth to heaven. Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, it first premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and has since played to over ten million audience members in 20 countries on four continents.

Watch our video:

Performances at the Kensington venue take place until 2 March, with tickets on sale below.