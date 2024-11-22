Mischief’s The Comedy About Spies to have world premiere next spring

The team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery has announced a new production, The Comedy About Spies.

The show is set to open at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, with previews starting on Monday, 14 April 2025, and an official gala opening scheduled for Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

Set in 1960s London, The Comedy About Spies is described as a farcical comedy involving spies from the CIA and KGB converging at a London hotel in pursuit of a rogue British agent and a stolen top-secret file. The plot thickens with the arrival of a British couple and an actor auditioning for the role of James Bond.

The play is written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt Di Carlo. Casting and additional creative team details will be announced at a later date.

Audiences will get an early glimpse of the new show tonight, Friday, 22 November, during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Festival Hall. The event, attended by His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen, will feature a sneak peek of the opening scene. The performance will be broadcast on ITV1 on Sunday, 15 December.

Ticket sales begin with a 48-hour pre-sale via Mischief Tickets at 10am on Wednesday, 11 December, followed by general sales on Friday, 13 December at 10am. Reduced-price tickets will be available, including over 150 tickets priced at £25 or less for each performance.