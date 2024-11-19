Theatre News

Royal Variety Performance announces line-up including Oliver!, Devil Wears Prada and Starlight Express

The event will be televised next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

19 November 2024

PRADAA
Starlight Express, Oliver!, The Devil Wears Prada, © Pamela Raith, Johan Persson, Matt Crockett

The lineup for this year’s Royal Variety Performance has been revealed.

Set to appear will be the companies of The Devil Wears Prada, Oliver! (performing an exclusive medley) and Starlight Express, as well as the Mischief Comedy team, who will present moments from The Play That Goes Wrong and (currently unannounced) The Comedy About Spies, which might be on a UK stage some time soon.

Marisha Wallace will lead the national anthem, while there will also be comedy from Ellie Taylor, Matt Forde, Scott Bennett and Larry Dean.

Penn and Teller, Cirque Du Soleil and the English National Ballet will all also perform for the live audience (on Friday 22 November at the Royal Albert Hall) and TV crowd.

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden host, with the show slated to be broadcast next month.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Pearl Mackie in interview for WhatsOnStage

Take a look behind-the-scenes at Ballet Shoes ahead of its world premiere at the National Theatre

Katy Rudd’s eagerly anticipated production begins performances at the Olivier Theatre on 26 November