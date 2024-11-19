Royal Variety Performance announces line-up including Oliver!, Devil Wears Prada and Starlight Express

The event will be televised next month

The lineup for this year’s Royal Variety Performance has been revealed.

Set to appear will be the companies of The Devil Wears Prada, Oliver! (performing an exclusive medley) and Starlight Express, as well as the Mischief Comedy team, who will present moments from The Play That Goes Wrong and (currently unannounced) The Comedy About Spies, which might be on a UK stage some time soon.

Marisha Wallace will lead the national anthem, while there will also be comedy from Ellie Taylor, Matt Forde, Scott Bennett and Larry Dean.

Penn and Teller, Cirque Du Soleil and the English National Ballet will all also perform for the live audience (on Friday 22 November at the Royal Albert Hall) and TV crowd.

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden host, with the show slated to be broadcast next month.