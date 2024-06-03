Lead casting announced for The Devil Wears Prada musical UK premiere

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Plymouth next month ahead of a West End transfer from October

Further lead casting has been revealed for the upcoming UK premiere of The Devil Wears Prada.

The musical has a score by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Shaina Taub (Suffs) and book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical) – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots).

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

Joining previously announced leads, Vanessa Williams as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry as Nigel (the role originated in the film by Stanley Tucci) will be Georgie Buckland (Shrek the Musical) as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six) as Emily. The characters were played on screen by Hathaway and Emily Blunt, respectively.

Check out a teaser trailer below:

The Devil Wears Prada will open first at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a preliminary run from 6 July to 17 August 2024, with a West End season to then follow from 24 October at the Dominion Theatre. A special gala event will raise money for World Aids Day and the Elton John Aids Foundation on 1 December.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.

Complete casting will be announced tomorrow morning.

Tickets for the West End run are on sale below.