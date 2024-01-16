Elton John achieves EGOT status

Last night Elton John joined the exclusive EGOT club, winning his first-ever Emmy Award at the age of 76.

The popular singer and composer became the 19th person to achieve EGOT status, with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony now among his many accolades.

John took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The filmed event itself marked his final North American concert, as well as the first global live stream on Disney+.

Across his storied music career, John has won a total of six Grammys between the years of 1987 and 2001 (including victories for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and for Aida in the category of Best Musical Show Album). The aforementioned Lion King hit also earned him his first Oscar (for Best Original Song) in 1994, which he followed up in 2019 with a win in the same category for Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”.

In 2000, he won his only Tony Award, again for his collaboration with fellow EGOT, Tim Rice on Aida, taking home American theatre’s most coveted prize for Best Original Score.

John’s other theatre credits include the likes of the stage adaptations of The Lion King and Billy Elliot, alongside Lestat and Tammy Faye. His most recent venture is the stage version of The Devil Wears Prada, which is set to make its UK debut at Theatre Royal Plymouth (6 July to 17 August 2024) ahead of a West End transfer from 24 October.

Other notable names in the EGOT club include Richard Rodgers, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alan Menken among others.