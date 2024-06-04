The Devil Wears Prada reveals complete casting for UK premiere

The much-loved film is making its way to stages in Plymouth and the West End

The Devil Wears Prada has unveiled its complete company in a glitzy shoot, reminiscent of the Vogue 40th anniversary cover.

The musical has a score by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Shaina Taub (Suffs) and book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical) – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots).

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

As revealed over the last few days, weeks and months, Vanessa Williams will star as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry will play Nigel (the role originated in the film by Stanley Tucci), alongside Georgie Buckland (Shrek the Musical) as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six) as Emily. The characters were played on screen by Hathaway and Emily Blunt, respectively.

You can see the full length picture here:

Joining them will be James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian, with Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera) as Andy’s long–term boyfriend, Nate. For the show’s London run this autumn, Debbie Kurup will join the production as the standby Miranda Priestly.

Completing the cast are Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Liam Marcellino, Robbie McMillan, Ciro LourencioMeulens, Gabriel Mokake, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine and Tara Yasmin.

The Devil Wears Prada will open first at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a preliminary run from 6 July to 17 August 2024, with a West End season to then follow from 24 October at the Dominion Theatre. A special gala event will raise money for World Aids Day and the Elton John Aids Foundation on 1 December.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.