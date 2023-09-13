The Devil Wears Prada musical to have UK premiere and West End run

The stage show is based on the iconic film and original book

It’s official – The Devil Wears Prada has confirmed its UK premiere and subsequent West End run.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

The musical has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics) and book by Kate Wetherhead – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots).



Mitchell said at a launch today: “What took them so long to ask me?!” The piece is billed as a new production of the piece, having been reworked and recrafted.

He added: “It is truly a Faustian tale, with Miranda as the devil….I can’t wait to get my hands on the music, on the fashion, on a runway.”

Mitchell has also worked through John’s original demoes, with new aspects of the work coming to the UK version. The UK iteration is billed as “a brand-new reimagined production of The Devil Wears Prada… following a developmental run in Chicago in 2022.”

Set design is by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde),

lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

The show will open first at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a preliminary run from 9 July 2024, with a West End season to then follow from 24 October 2024 at the Dominion Theatre, currently playing host to the award-winning Grease revival.

Casting and further details for the production are to be revealed.