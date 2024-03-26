Matt Henry joins cast of The Devil Wears Prada

The production opens in the West End later this year

WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry has joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada, the musical based on the hit film which transfers to the West End later this year.

Henry, whose stage credits include Kinky Boots, Saturday Night Fever and The Drifters Girls, will play Nigel – the role created on screen by Stanley Tucci – alongside the previously announced Vanessa Williams as the fearsome Miranda Priestly.

The musical has a score by Elton John (music) and Shaina Taub (lyrics) and book by Kate Wetherhead – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (who also directed Henry in Kinky Boots).

The show will open first at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a preliminary run from 9 July 2024, with a West End season to then follow from 24 October 2024 at the Dominion Theatre. A special gala event will raise money for World Aids Day and the Elton John Aids Foundation on 1 December 2024.

Henry said of his casting: “Having been a huge fan of the film, a passion for fashion and the fact that the role of Nigel is iconic, what’s not to love about joining the cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical?

“Being able to draw inspiration and pay homage to the leading black men in the fashion industry, such as the amazing Edward Enninful and the late André Leon Talley is what truly excites me about taking on this incredible role.”

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Jill Green CDG.

Further casting will be announced in due course.