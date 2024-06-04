Go behind the scenes on The Devil Wears Prada’s company shoot

See how the show got its company together for the mega shoot

Take a peek behind the scenes at The Devil Wears Prada as it launches its luscious cast photos!

The musical has a score by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Shaina Taub (Suffs) and book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical) – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots). See this morning’s full company announcement.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

The Devil Wears Prada will open first at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a preliminary run from 6 July to 17 August 2024, with a West End season to then follow from 24 October at the Dominion Theatre. A special gala event will raise money for World Aids Day and the Elton John Aids Foundation on 1 December.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.