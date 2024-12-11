Evita to return to the West End in 2025

A new revival of Evita will play at The London Palladium next summer.

Jamie Lloyd will direct the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. It will run from 14 June to 6 September 2025, with a press night set for 27 June.

Producer Michael Harrison said: “It’s an honour to return to The London Palladium next summer, with my 14th production at the theatre. I’m even more delighted, alongside The Jamie Lloyd Company, to be presenting Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glorious musical, Evita, and to be collaborating again with Jamie following Sunset Boulevard.”

Lloyd added: “After an unforgettable experience on Sunset Boulevard, we are excited to continue our collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and to take another look at Tim and Andrew’s musical masterpiece Evita. It is a great privilege to do so at the incredible London Palladium alongside Michael Harrison.”

Lloyd previously directed an award-winning outdoor version of the musical in 2019 at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, though how similar this production is is to be revealed.

Full cast and creatives are to be announced. Tickets will go on sale in 2025, with an exact date to be confirmed.