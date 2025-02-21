whatsonstage white
Why is everyone obsessed with awards?

WhatsOnStage bridges the worlds of stage and screen, and the Atlantic ocean, for its latest episode!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

David Gordon

David Gordon

21 February 2025

cynthia erivo
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Ralph Fiennes, photos by Universal and Focus Features

Awards season is in full swing – so chief critic Sarah and managing editor Alex have roped in TheaterMania’s editor-in-chief David Gordon for a gallivant around the world of Oscar-nominated films. From Wicked‘s witches to Conclave’s cardinals, through to Emilia Pérez‘s imploding Oscar campaign and Anora’s meteoric rise to fame, the WhatsOnStage Podcast has dipped its toe into the film scene…

Can Wallace and Gromit triumph at the Oscars? Is Adrien Brody’s win a foregone conclusion? Closer to home, the trio discuss the WhatsOnStage Awards, with David cramming in seven shows while flying over to London.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

