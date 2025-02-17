Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Hamilton one more time for SNL during musicals-heavy episode with Nathan Lane, Scarlett Johansson and more

It was a musicals-heavy night last night across TV

You take one night off for a breather and before you know it, all of broadcast culture wakes up to the fact that musicals are a rich source of comedy!

Last night was no exception. First up, famed actor and WhatsOnStage Award winner David Tennant decided to belt out the “Defying Gravity” riff on stage at the BAFTAs (Wicked also took home two prizes for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design on the night).

David Johnson, who has appeared on London stages a number of times, also won the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Speaking of, now is a good time to re-share our interview with BAFTA winner Paul Tazewell:

Then, into the night, SNL’s 50th anniversary special saw all manner of theatre-related skits. Broadway alum and Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter also parodied “Defying Gravity” with a wedding-themed number, which you can watch below:

Then, John Mulaney spearheaded a gargantuan musical parody love letter to New York city, which is easier to watch than to explain. Suffice to say, it featured a deluge of musical guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Scarlett Johansson, Nathan Lane, Paul Rudd, Adam Driver and Maya Rudolph. Watch it here: