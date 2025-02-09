David Tennant becomes most awarded performer at the WhatsOnStage Awards

David Tennant picked up his fifth WhatsOnStage Award tonight!

At the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony, held at The London Palladium, the actor won for his leading performance in the record-breaking Macbeth.

Watch his acceptance speech here:

He got his first Theatre Event of the Year Award in 2009 when he returned to the stage in Hamlet for the RSC. In 2012, he won the same category again for reuniting on stage with Doctor Who co-star Catherine Tate in Much Ado About Nothing.

His third win came three years later for his leading performance in Richard II. At the 18th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Tennant took home the prize for his performance in Don Juan in Soho.

Tonight’s score means he is now the most-awarded performer in the history of the annual fan-voted event.

Max Webster’s production of Macbeth starred Tennant and Cush Jumbo as the regicidal titular duo. Jumbo was also nominated in the leading performance category. The piece originally premiered at the Donmar Warehouse, where it was recorded for cinema release, before transferring to the West End.

The revival received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances.

Macbeth was designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

You can follow the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards across our social media and here.