David Tennant in Macbeth – watch a clip from the cinema recording

Macbeth arrives in cinemas next month, and we’ve got an exclusive clip to share!

Max Webster’s production stars David Tennant and Cush Jumbo as the regicidal titular duo. The revival originally premiered at the Donmar Warehouse, where it was recorded, before enjoying a record-breaking West End run at the end of 2024.

The WhatsOnStage Award-nominated piece saw audiences wearing headphones to intimately hear what was going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage. However, in cinema, the recording will be mixed to integrate the audio effects into the final experience.

You can watch Tennant perform the fruitless crown soliloquy below:

Also in the cast are Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Cal MacAninch, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae, Niall MacGregor, Rona Morison, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young.

The revival received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton when it was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance, and he is nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award this year. Jumbo is also nominated at the WhatsOnStage Awards for her performance.

The cinema release was described as “wonderous” and parts “electrifying” by Alex Wood. It’ll be released on 5 February 2025.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

You can watch our opening night video for Macbeth below: