Full cast for Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in the West End announced

See who’s set to star in the West End transfer of Max Webster’s production

Complete casting has been revealed for the West End transfer of Macbeth, led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo as the regicidal titular duo.

Max Webster’s production, which is set to open in London this autumn, will see audiences don headphones in order to intimately hear what’s going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage. You can get full details for the West End transfer here.

Joining Tennant (Macbeth) and Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are the full original Donmar Warehouse company – Moyo Akandé (Ross), Annie Grace (musician and gentlewoman), Brian James O’Sullivan (Donalbain/soldier/murderer and musician), Casper Knopf (Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Cal MacAninch (Banquo), Kathleen MacInnes (the singer and ensemble), Alasdair Macrae (musician and ensemble), Rona Morison (Lady Macduff), Noof Ousellam (Macduff), Raffi Phillips (Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward), Jatinder Singh Randhawa (The Porter/Seytan), Ros Watt (Malcolm), and Benny Young (Duncan/Doctor).

It received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespeare performance.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and casting direction by Anna Cooper.