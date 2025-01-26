Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the role of Alexander Hamilton – with a twist

Lin-Manuel Miranda donned Alexander Hamilton’s famous overcoat last night for an SNL appearance.

Miranda, the former composer, star, lyricist and bookwriter for the international sensation Hamilton, recreated the moment the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, only to be interrupted by a time-travelling 47th President of the United States (played by James Austin Johnson), who had some opinions about how long he can stay in power.

Admittedly, Hamilton was between 19 and 21 years old when the Declaration was signed, a captain in the military rather than a major political force (as he’d later become). But it’s always fun watching Miranda recreate his classic character.