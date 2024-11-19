Pop stars that started out as theatre kids

It’s a known fact that all the best people started as theatre kids, and it applies to some of our favourite pop stars too.

Being able to perform concerts with intricate choreography, while keeping impressive pipes, and charisma to capture and hold the attention of a crowd of fans, often comes from the theatre.

Whether it’s being professionally trained, or being part of high school productions, one thing is for sure: being a theatre kid sets you up for any stage.

Here are 11 popstars who got their start in theatre.

Sara Bareilles

The Waitress songwriter made her Broadway debut with the show before starring in Jesus Christ Superstar and Into the Woods. But before that, the “Love Song” singer played Audrey in a school production of Little Shop of Horrors. Feed us, Sara!

Dove Cameron

Cameron played Little Cosette in Les Misérables and Mary in The Secret Garden, both in a regional theatre. It was after that she reached Disney stardom with Liv and Maddie and began releasing her own music, before being cast in Descendants – in a role that allowed her to sing. Cameron continued to release solo music while acting; appearing in Hairspray Live!, Mamma Mia!, Clueless, and The Light in the Piazza, combining both of her loves, particularly in Schmigadoon!.

Sabrina Carpenter

A childhood Disney star, Carpenter’s music career has not been as short as some may think. Her debut single was released ten years ago, leading to four studio albums before 2021’s Emails I Can’t Send and last summer’s Short n’ Sweet. Before finding worldwide acclaim, the singer gave us a “Taste” of her Cady Heron on Broadway (with another star on this list!) before the production closed down due to Covid restrictions, and before that led Pasadena Playhouse’s annual pantomime. Having heard her cover of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” on tour, we’re asking “Please Please Please” come back to the stage!

Lady Gaga

Before she was Lady Gaga, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta performed in high school productions of Guys and Dolls and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum before starting to release music. The pop icon transitioned back to acting, leading A Star is Born, and recently appearing in Joker: Folie à Deux, a jukebox musical sequel. See, theatre kids always find their way back home.

Ariana Grande

Grande has made no secret of being a theatre kid, recently flooding her SNL monologue with in-jokes and references. Playing Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movies has always been the end goal for Grande, who worked with the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, on Hairspray Live! and performed “The Wizard and I” as part of the musical’s 15th anniversary. She made her Broadway debut as a teenager in 13, before landing on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. And while she may have seven studio albums under her belt, she has recently commented that she’ll be turning her attention back to acting.

Nick Jonas

The youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick made his Broadway debut at age seven and played characters including Chip Potts, Gavroche, and Tiny Tim, before finding international stardom. Jonas hasn’t been a stranger to the stage, returning to Les Misérables (this time in the West End), Hairspray, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Next year the “Jealous” singer will star in The Last Five Years on Broadway, and we’re still waiting for the Jersey Boys movie…

Nicki Minaj

Hailed as the Queen of Rap, Minaj almost took a rather different path – stage acting! In 2001, she appeared off-Broadway in In Case You Forget. Ben Snyder’s piece was a “political love story with a hip hop edge” – an edge she maintains in her music.

Reneé Rapp

In 2018, Rapp appeared in a regional production of Spring Awakening, a reading of Parade, competed in BroadwayCon’s Star to Be event and won a Jimmy Award. It was only months later that she was cast as Regina George in Broadway’s Mean Girls – a role she would go on to reprise in the movie adaptation in 2022. Rapp has also released her EP Everything to Everyone and debut album Snow Angel.

Olivia Rodrigo

“You weren’t a teenage dirtbag, you were in Seussical!” Last year, Rodrigo shared some old photographs of her playing Gertrude McFuzz in a community production. You could say the trend gave her “Deja Vu”! The “Drivers License” singer showed off both her acting and her singer/songwriter skills as Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Taylor Swift

Swift had a theatre era! As a child, the popstar played Maria in The Sound of Music and also appeared in Bye Bye Birdie, among other titles, at Berks Youth Theatre Academy. She featured as Bombalurina in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats – for which she co-wrote and recorded original song “Beautiful Ghosts” – it was like catnip for Swifties all over.

Zendaya

When she was young, Zendaya’s mother worked at California Shakespeare Theater, and she would help out over the holidays. It’s here she grew to love acting and took lessons. She recently made a sizeable donation back to the theatre, which was facing challenges following the pandemic. The actress, known for Dune, Challengers, Euphoria, Spiderman and of course, The Greatest Showman has released a string of singles both as herself and part of her roles. With The Greatest Showman preparing for the stage – could we see Zendaya reprise her role?

