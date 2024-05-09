Waitress film with Sara Bareilles to be shown in UK cinemas next month

It has been confirmed that the filmed version of Waitress will be released in UK cinemas.

Filmed at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2021, where the show made its home temporarily post-pandemic, the production was led by the hit musical’s creator Sara Bareilles as Jenna, alongside Drew Gehling as Dr Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl.

The musical has book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

It will be released in UK cinemas on 20 June 2024 and audiences can find their nearest screening at www.waitressthemusical.movie/tickets.

