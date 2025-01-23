whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Wicked nominated for ten Oscars

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were nominated

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

23 January 2025

woscars
Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, © Universal

The Oscar nominations have been revealed, and Wicked has not gone home empty-handed.

The first part of the screen version of the iconic musical opened in November to record-busting box office numbers and audience praise.

In the Oscar nominations, announced today via live-stream by Bowen Yang (who stars in Wicked) and Rachel Sennott, the film picked up ten nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana Grande, Production Design, Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Visual Effects, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Cynthia Erivo and Best Picture.

You can hear Tazewell discussing his award-nominated designs here:

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on 3 March 2025, while the second part of the Wicked adaptation is released in November.

Listen to our latest podcast episode here:

Other nominees have included Colman Domingo and Ralph Fiennes.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

David Tennant as Macbeth

David Tennant in Macbeth – watch a clip from the cinema recording

The live-capture arrives early next month!