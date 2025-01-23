Wicked nominated for ten Oscars

The Oscar nominations have been revealed, and Wicked has not gone home empty-handed.

The first part of the screen version of the iconic musical opened in November to record-busting box office numbers and audience praise.

In the Oscar nominations, announced today via live-stream by Bowen Yang (who stars in Wicked) and Rachel Sennott, the film picked up ten nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana Grande, Production Design, Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Visual Effects, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Cynthia Erivo and Best Picture.

You can hear Tazewell discussing his award-nominated designs here:

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on 3 March 2025, while the second part of the Wicked adaptation is released in November.

