Wicked is nominated for four Golden Globes – with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recognised

The first Wicked movie has picked up a deluge of Golden Globes nominations.

Part one of the Jon M Chu-directed screen adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set box office records over its opening weekend.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Erivo and Grande were nominated for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda, while the film was nominated for Best Picture (musical or comedy) and box office achievement.

Wicked was released in cinemas on 22 November and you can read our review here. After a year-long interval, part two will bubble into cinemas on 21 November 2025.

Also recognised was Baby Reindeer, shortlisted for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, while stars Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning were also nominated.