Wicked picks up seven BAFTA nominations

Wicked has picked up a solid seven nominations at this year’s BAFTA shortlist.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

The film received glowing reviews, including from WhatsOnStage. It was nominated for a number of Golden Globes, with the winners due to be revealed this weekend.

Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both recognised for their work, with further nominations for costume design, wigs, hair and make-up design, production design, sound design and special effects. Notably, the film did not pick up a nomination for best film – which may be a slight wobble ahead of the Oscars later this year.

You can listen to our interview with costume designer nominee Paul Tazewell here:

Erivo and Grande are joined by Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero), Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Boq), Marissa Bode (Nessarose), Jeff Goldblum (the Wizard), and Peter Dinklage (Dr Dillamond). Jon M Chu directs the two-part property – with the second half due for release in November.

The BAFTA winners will be revealed on 16 February 2025.