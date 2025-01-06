Wicked and Baby Reindeer win at the Golden Globes

Two screen hits based on stage shows were recognised at last night’s Golden Globes.

The blockbuster first part of the Wicked screen adaptation picked up the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The flick is currently the highest grossing stage-to-screen musical and ranked as the 29th highest grossing film in US history. The single win was one of four nominations.

More gongs were picked up by Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer, based on his award-winning play of the same name. The series won the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, while star Jessica Gunning won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

The awards come during what may be an awards-heavy season for Wicked, which has now been released on streaming platforms.