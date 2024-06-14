Babies the Musical – the cast discuss the show’s buzz, meeting fans and their own experiences with robot baby simulators

The new(born) musical is up and running at the Other Palace

This week we visited the cast of new British musical Babies at the Other Palace in London.

Hailed as “a class act” by WhatsOnStage’s Alex Wood, the show is currently receiving its fully staged world premiere, which continues through to 14 July, following three sold-out concerts in the West End late last year.

We sat down with six of the young cast mates – Zoë Athena, Jaina Brock-Patel, Lucy Carter, Nathan Johnston, Viola Maisey and Bradley Riches – as well as book writer and director Martha Geelan to chat about the journey so far, the buzz surrounding the production, their post-show interactions with fans and their own personal experiences with plastic robot baby simulators.

Check out what they had to say in the video below:

Featuring music and lyrics by Jack Godfrey, the piece revolves around a group of year 11 pupils tasked with looking after fake babies as part of a school sex education project.

The cast also includes Ashley Goh as Alex, Grace Towning as cover Leah/Grace/Becky, Lauren Conroy as Jasmine, Max Mulrenan as Ben, Morgan Phillips as alternate Toby, cover Jacob/Ben, and Rowan MacPherson as cover Jasmine/Alex/Lulu.

The full creative team includes Joe Beighton (orchestrations, vocal arrangements and music supervisor), Alexzandra Sarmiento (choreographer), Jasmine Swan (set and costume designer), Paul Gatehouse (sound designer), Will Hayman (lighting designer), Lauren Hopkinson (musical director), Harry Blumenau (casting director), Molly Stacey (associate director), Martyn Sands (production manager) and Sarah Booth (props and costume supervisor).

Babies is produced by Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live with original commissioning by BYMT.