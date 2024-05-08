Babies musical releases cast images and video ahead of world premiere run

Take a first look at the cast of new musical Babies, Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan’s hit show about a group of year 11 school kids tasked with looking after fake babies as part of a school sex education project.

The show played three sold-out concerts in the West End late last year, and will now be making its fully staged premiere at The Other Palace later this month.

Set to appear in the world premiere, which is cast by Harry Blumenau, are Ashley Goh (Fury and Elysium) as Alex, Bradley Riches (James in Heartstopper) as Toby, Grace Towning (making her professional debut) as cover Leah/Grace/Becky, Jaina Brock-Patel (Six) as Becky, Lauren Conroy (Bear Snores On) as Jasmine, Lucy Carter (Babies concert) as Lulu, Max Mulrenan (making his professional stage debut) as Ben, Morgan Phillips (Babies concert) as alternate Toby, cover Jacob/Ben, Nathan Johnston (The Voice Kids) as Jacob, Rowan MacPherson (making a professional stage debut) as cover Jasmine/Alex/Lulu, Viola Maisey (making her professional stage debut) as Grace, and Zoe Athena (The Trials) as Leah.

The full creative team includes Joe Beighton (orchestrations, vocal arrangements and music supervisor), Alexzandra Sarmiento (choreographer), Jasmine Swan (set and costume designer), Paul Gatehouse (sound designer), Will Hayman (lighting designer), Lauren Hopkinson (musical director) Harry Blumenau CGD CDA (casting), Molly Stacey (associate director), Martyn Sands (production manager) and Sarah Booth (props and costume supervisor).

Produced by Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live with original commissioning by BYMT, find out more about the production now.