Final cast announced for the Cruel Intentions musical at the Other Palace

The musical opens at The Other Palace

Final casting has been revealed for the London premiere of the Cruel Intentions musical.

Based on the cult 1999 movie by Roger Kumble, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selmar Blair, the show is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Kumble.

Inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the piece revolves around step-siblings and privileged Manhattan high school students Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who engage in a cruel bet to seduce the headmaster’s virtuous daughter, Annette Hargrove. It received a favourable review from WhatsOnStage during its Edinburgh Fringe run in 2019.

As already announced, set to star in the piece will be Josh Barnett (Newsies) as Blaine Tuttle/Court Reynolds, Daniel Bravo (Witness For The Prosecution) as Sebastian Valmont, Jess Buckby (42nd Street) as Mrs Bunny Caldwell/Dr Greenbaum, Abbie Budden (Peter Pan) as Annette Hargrove, Rose Galbraith (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Cecile Caldwell/Marci Greenbaum, Nickcolia King-N’Da (Caucasian Chalk Circle) as Ronald Clifford, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Six) as Kathryn Merteuil and Barney Wilkinson (Bonnie and Clyde) as Greg.

Completing the company will be Craig Watson (Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream finalist), Nathan Lorainey-Dineen (& Juliet), Charlotte O’Rourke (Mamma Mia!) and Verity Thompson (Heathers).

It features a wealth of ’90s pop hits from artists such as Christina Aguilera (“Genie in a Bottle”), Britney Spears (“Sometimes”), Boyz II Men (“I’ll Make Love to You”), TLC (“No Scrubs”), Natalie Imbruglia (“Torn”), The Verve (“Bittersweet Symphony”), *NSYNC (“Bye Bye Bye”), Ace of Base (“‘I Saw the Sign”), and R.E.M. (“Losing My Religion”), among others.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, with choreography and associate direction by Gary Lloyd, the creative team includes musical director Denise Crowley, set and costume designer Polly Sullivan, lighting designer Nick Richings, sound designer Chris Whybrow, associate choreographer Matt Nicholson and costume supervisor Hugo Aguirre with casting by Will Burton.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical will run at the Other Palace from 11 January to 14 April 2024. A press night is scheduled for 19 January – with tickets on sale now.