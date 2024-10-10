The Lightning Thief musical announces lead casting

Exclusive: The Lightning Thief UK premiere has found its Percy Jackson.
Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz.
The show, set in 2024, follows a New York teenager who discovers he is descended from the god Poseidon. The revelation is the beginning of a journey through a pantheon of problems. It had its off-Broadway premiere in 2014, ahead of two US tours, a second off-Broadway run and a 16-week Broadway season in 2019.
Max Harwood (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Black Mirror) will take on the role in the piece when it opens at the Other Palace in central London on 23 November 2024.
Lizzi Gee will direct and choreograph the show’s UK premiere, which will enjoy a festive run and play through to 2 February 2025. Further company are to be announced very soon.