The Lightning Thief musical announces lead casting

Exclusive: The Lightning Thief UK premiere has found its Percy Jackson.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz.

The show, set in 2024, follows a New York teenager who discovers he is descended from the god Poseidon. The revelation is the beginning of a journey through a pantheon of problems. It had its off-Broadway premiere in 2014, ahead of two US tours, a second off-Broadway run and a 16-week Broadway season in 2019.