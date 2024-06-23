The Lightning Thief musical to have UK premiere later this year

Breaking: The Lightning Thief is finally coming to UK shores.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz.

The show, set in 2024, follows New York teenager Percy Jackson, who discovers he is descended from the god Poseidon. The revelation is the beginning of a journey through a pantheon of problems. It had its off-Broadway premiere in 2014, ahead of two US tours, a second off-Broadway run and a 16-week Broadway season in 2019.

David Gilbery (CEO of producers Bill Kenwright Group) said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this epic and exciting mythical adventure musical to London for the very first time. With the book series capturing the minds of children and adults alike, we very much look forward to welcoming fans into the world of musical theatre.

“Bill Kenwright Ltd is proud to present The Lightning Thief as part of our 2024 diverse programme in London following Cruel Intentions – The Musical, Boys from the Blackstuff, Heathers the Musical and the Death of England series of lays. BKL continues to develop and grow a wide range of productions both in London and on tour across the UK, building on the late Bill Kenwright’s great legacy.”

Lizzi Gee will direct and choreograph the show’s UK premiere, which is set to open at the Other Palace in London for a festive run from 23 November to 2 February 2025.

Paul Taylor-Mills (artistic director of the Other Palace) added: “I’m delighted we are bringing The Lightning Thief to the Other Palace and continuing to support new writing and rising creative talent, showcasing Lizzi Gee’s directorial debut! Lizzi was the obvious choice for me to direct this wonderful piece of theatre. I spotted early on she had a creative vision like no other and her energy is captivating. I cannot wait to see her bring this epic story to life on stage”.

Casting and further creatives are to be revealed.