The Stage Debut Awards 2024 nominees announced including Jack Wolfe, Grace Hodgett Young, Taylor Russell and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

The award-winners will be revealed next month

The Stage has announced the nominees for the 2024 Debut Awards, recognising emerging talent in UK theatre.

This year’s shortlist features 44 nominations across eight categories, with nominees including WhatsOnStage Award-winner Jack Wolfe, WhatsOnStage Award-winner Grace Hodgett Young, Olivier Award-winner, WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Laura Dawkes WhatsOnStage Award nominee Will Close, Tony Award-winner Myles Frost, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Louis McCartney and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Ed Larkin.

Big names on the list include Emmy Award-winner Billy Crudup, Emmy Award-nominee Toheeb Jimoh, Bones and All star Taylor Russell. Elvis Costello is among the nominees, recognised for Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer for his work on Cold War at The Almeida Theatre.

This year, the Best Director category is notable for having all female nominees: Ellie Coote for 42 Balloons, Sophie Drake for The Bleeding Tree, and Emily Foran for Little Women.

The Full List of 2024 Nominees

Best Performer in a Play (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide):

Deborah Ayorinde for Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

Imogen Elliott for The Voice of the Turtle at Jermyn Street Theatre, London

Kasper Hilton-Hille for That Face at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Gareth John for Housemates at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London

Nadia Parkes for The House Party at Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester

Taylor Russell for The Effect at the National Theatre, London

Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide at the National Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical (sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment):

Scarlett Ayers for The Verge of Forever at the Other Palace, London

Jeevan Braich for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

Laura Dawkes for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

Myles Frost for MJ the Musical at Prince Edward Theatre, London

Joshua Ginsberg for Cable Street at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Best Director (sponsored by Arts Council England):

Ellie Coote for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester

Sophie Drake for The Bleeding Tree at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Emily Foran for Little Women at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Designer (sponsored by Preevue):

Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video) for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Ellie Koslowsky (set) for Vegetables at A secret location, London

Nadya Sayapina (set), Anastasiya Ryabova (costume), Lidiia Dresch-Pyshna (costume) and Dmytro Guk (video/projection) for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at Barbican Theatre, London

Skylar Turnbull Hurd (lighting) for These Demons at Theatre503, London

Best Writer (sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions):

Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre, London

Martha Loader for Bindweed at Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Harry McDonald for Foam at the Finborough Theatre, London

Hannah Morley for We Could All Be Perfect at Sheffield Theatres, Sheffield

Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Anastasia Osei-Kuffour for Love Steps at the Omnibus Theatre, London

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer (sponsored by Crossroads Live):

Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab for The Enormous Crocodile at Leeds Playhouse, Leeds

Nick Butcher and Tom Ling for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London

Elvis Costello for Cold War at the Almeida Theatre, London

Jack Godfrey for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester

Best West End Debut Performer (Sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation):

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers for Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London

Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre, London

Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke at Ambassadors Theatre, London

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Toheeb Jimoh for Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre, London

Ed Larkin for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre, London

Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre, London

Best Creative West End Debut (sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment):

Daniel Bailey (director) for Red Pitch at @sohoplace, London

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan (composer, lyricist) for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at the Criterion Theatre, London

Marcelo Dos Santos (writer) for Backstairs Billy at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London

Kip Williams (director) for The Picture of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

Brian Yorkey (lyricist) and Tom Kitt (composer) for Next to Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre, London

Voting for Best West End Debut Performer opens on August 21 and can be cast online via The Stage‘s website. Voting closes on 15 September.

Winners will be announced at the Stage Debut Awards’ seventh annual ceremony, hosted by Divina De Campo, on September 29 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.