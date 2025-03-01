The cast of The Producers on bringing Mel Brooks’ politically incorrect humour to the West End

Flaunting it all the way to the Garrick Theatre!

It has now been officially confirmed that the Menier Chocolate Factory’s critically acclaimed revival of The Producers is transferring to the West End later this year.

You can read more about the big move for the Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan musical comedy here and about casting for the West End production here.

This week WhatsOnStage secretly met up with the Menier’s principal cast to get their thoughts on the news and on why they believe Brooks not only gets away with the politically incorrect humour in the show, but why it is desperately needed in these current times.

Watch Andy Nyman (who plays Max Bialystock) and Marc Antolin (Leo Bloom), alongside Joanna Woodward (Ulla), Trevor Ashley (Roger De Bris), Raj Ghatak (Carmen Ghia) and Harry Morrison (Franz Liebkind) in the video below: