Cast for The Producers in the West End confirmed

Hot on the heels of its West End transfer announcement, the producers of The Producers have confirmed initial casting for the show’s run this autumn.

Playing at the Garrick Theatre from late August, the new season follows a sell-out spell at the Menier Chocolate Factory in south London, where the production originated.

Set to star will be Andy Nyman as Max Bialystock, Marc Antolin as Leo Bloom, Trevor Ashley as Roger de Bris, Raj Ghatak as Carmen Ghia, Harry Morrison as Franz Liebkind and Joanna Woodward as Ulla. All are reprising their roles from the original Menier run.

It tells the tale of two producers attempting to win big by staging the worst musical they could imagine – only for it to turn into an unexpected hit. In a glowing four-star review, the Menier production was described as “hugely entertaining.”

Further cast and the creative team for the production is to be revealed. Tickets go on sale next week.